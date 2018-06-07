Normalcy services restored at FMC Jabi-Abuja – Associations

Normal medical and healthcare services have been restored at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Jabi-Abuja, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Dr Arikawe Adeolu, the branch President, National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Adeolu said 100 per cent operations was back in the hospital as the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) suspended its protracted strike.

He assured patients that the hospital was back to its full operations and activities.

The NARD president called for harmonious and cordial working relationship between NARD and JOHESU members for better service delivery to Nigerians.

Adeolu however advised JOHESU to make its demands base on merit and not by bringing down any body.

“We are happy that they are back, everybody in the health sector is important; no one is looking down on the other.

“We can have a unified form of discussion and present our issues to the government to look into the areas and improve,” he said.

Adeolu called on members of NARD and JOHESU to improve on their interactions so that they could find a better way of resolving their problems.

Similarly, Mrs Talatu Haruna, the JOHESU branch leader in the hospital, also confirmed that her members have fully resumed because of the intervention of the National Industrial Court.

Haruna appealed to the Federal Government to implement the agreements they have reached to prevent further reoccurrence.

“None of the health workers is more important than the other, we are all important.

“None can do without the other, we pray that the court will do the needful so that the agreement we had with the Minister of Health will be implemented,” she said.

A NAN correspondent who visited the hospital reports that NARD and JOHESU members are seen attending to patients or conducting their normal duties.