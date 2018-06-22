No politicising insecurity if elected – Makarfi

By Marie-Therese Nanlong.

Jos – The former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi has said if given the Party’s ticket to fly the Party’s flag in the 2019 Presidential election, he would not engage in political witch-hunt neither would he politicized insecurity as being seen in today’s governance.

Senator Makarfi, who came with his team to the PDP Secretariat in Jos, the Plateau State capital to intimate the Party faithful of his aspiration to be nominated to contest the Presidential election next year also called on Party faithful at all levels to rally round the members of the Party facing trials for alleged corruption as this was not the time to abandon them because even if they were wrongdoings as leveled against them, it is only a court of competent jurisdiction that can pronounce them guilty as the constitution says.

“Until the court pronounces those standing trial guilty, the Party members should continue to support them because there could also be political witch-hunting in all of these and such was not healthy for the democratic system,” he maintained.

He assured of running an all inclusive government based on justice, stressing, “no one should misuse or abuse power because if God gives anyone power, that person must use it judiciously and be fair to all sides regardless of ethnic, religious or political affiliations.”

The former Governor of Kaduna State decried the high level of insecurity in the nation as well as the high unemployment rate, saying that “even if government cannot provide jobs for the teeming population, it should endeavour to create enabling environment for the private sectors to thrive and open up job space for the people.”

Responding, elders of the Party including the State Chairman, Damishi Sango, the former State Chairman, Professor Dakum Shown and Philip Juweh promised to support him as his track record of creating impact in governance when he governed Kaduna State as well as his ability to “fight for the soul of the Party and rescue it from Ali Modu Sherrif” would speak for him.

Shown emphasized that “There is a thick cloud on Plateau and anyone who will come and lift the cloud will be our President.”