No plans yet for Merkel to attend FIFA world cup in Russia – German Government

Berlin – No plans have been made yet for German Chancellor Angela Merkel to attend the 2018 FIFA World Cup matches in Russia, deputy government spokesperson Martina Fietz said on Friday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

“At the moment there are no plans of such a trip, if they are made, we will inform you,’’ Fietz told newsmen.

On Wednesday, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who is also responsible for sports in the German government, said that he planned to visit Russia and attend the World Cup matches if his schedule permitted.

Russia’s first-ever FIFA World Cup will be held from June 14 to July 15 at 12 arenas in 11 cities across the country.

Defending champions Germany will face Mexico, Sweden and South Korea in Group F. (Sputnik/NAN)


