No justification to push for Kashamu’s extradiction — Olanipekun

LAGOS — A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, has said there is no justification for the Federal Government to push for the extradition of the lawmaker representing Ogun East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Buruji Kashamu.

Olanipekun, Kashamu’s lawyer, stated this in a letter written to the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, sequel to a letter by the office of the AGF to the United States Embassy in Nigeria asking the embassy to make a fresh request to facilitate the commencement of new extradition proceeding against Kashamu since the courts had dismissed the one written in 2015.

But Olanipekun, in the letter dated May 30, 2018, said: “There cannot be any justification for the Nigerian government through the exalted office of the Attorney General of the Federation to push for the extradition of our client (Kashamu).

“There is nothing in any of the two judgments of the Court of Appeal warranting, calling for or signaling the extradition of our client either from within or without Nigeria and more particularly, from the high office of the Chief Law Officer of our dear country.

“Our final instruction is that the high office of the Attorney General of the Federation should put a stop to the intimidation or any further molestation of our client on this subject, either by way of inviting a foreign country to make an application for the filing of an extradition proceeding or the commencement of any fresh extradition proceeding.”

In addition, Olanipekun said: “In effect, the very crucial finding of the High Court that the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation lacks the vires and jurisdiction to either entertain an extradition request or commence extradition proceedings against our client based on allegations from which he had previously been exonerated by two British courts in 2000 and 2003, remain subsisting and extant.”

Olanipekun stated that since Kashamu, had appealed the Court of Appeal judgment to the Supreme Court, the Federal Government could not commence any fresh extradition suit.