NN 19 group supports Senate resolution on Abiola, Kingibe

The New Nigeria 2019 Group, has supported the Senate’s resolution urging President Muhammadu Buhari to declare the presumed winner of the June 12 presidential election, late Chief MKO Abiola as a former President posthumously, noting that doing so will finally settle every question regarding the election.

The group also agrees with the Senate’s call for the official release of the result of the election that had for long been described as a watershed in Nigeria’s history.

The group which had a few months ago paid a courtesy visit to Former Military President Ibrahim Babaginda, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Former President Goodluck Jonathan in line with its clamour for generational change in leadership and higher youth inclusivity in Nigeria’s political space said this in a statement released by its Deputy Spokesperson, Rosemary Ajuka.

The statement reads: “The New Nigeria movement is supporting the resolution of the Senate thanking Mr. President for posthumously honoring late MKO Abiola for winning the annulled 1993 presidential election but also urging him to make good his intentions by ensuring the release and declaration of the annulled results of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. Also, Abiola’s family should be paid reparations and all other entitlements due to him as former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. And that Ambassador Babagana Kingibe should be recognised henceforth as former Vice President of Nigeria and be paid his accompanying entitlements.

“What the President has done is laudable and is a validation of the June 12 election and its significance in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“We at the New Nigeria 2019 Group, are elated about this and urge Mr President to complete what he has started by paying the said reparations to the families of MKO Abiola and Babagana Kinigbe.

The June 12 election is considered one of the freest and fairest in Nigeria’s history and believed to have been won by late Moshood Abiola and his running mate Babagana Kingibe. It is therefore gratifying that the President did what Nigerians had asked for since the election was annulled, but Mr President needs to take this even further and complete the process”.