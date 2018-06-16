NLC urges Muslim faithful, other Nigerians to imbibe virtues of Eid-el-fitr

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

NIGERIA Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday asked Nigerian Muslims and all citizens to fully imbibe the virtues of Eid-el-fitr, saying in the midst of harrowing general inflation, Nigerian workers have soldiered on in self-denial, dedication and diligence as partners in the onerous mission of nation building.

In an Eid-El-Fitr message, President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, while saying NLC celebrates with Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of Eid-el-fitr., noted that the Congress congratulated all Muslim workers and indeed the Nigerian Muslim community for successfully concluding the observance of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the statement: “Eid-el-fitr is a very important event in the life of every Muslim chiefly because of the virtues it embodies. Eid-el-fitr teaches denial, dedication, discipline and diligence. Eid-el-fitr is also a time of stock taking as Muslims use the period of the Ramadan fasting to take an objective assessment of their areas of strength and weakness.

The strengths are consolidated while the weaknesses are strengthened. Eid-el-fitr teaches us to love and to share. In view of the divisive political current flowing all over Nigeria and mainly driven by irresponsible politics, it is important that we learn that united in love and sharing, we stand; divided in prejudice and hate, we fall! “The NLC urges every Nigerian Muslim and all citizens to fully imbibe the virtues of Eid-el-fitr.

Well, in the midst of harrowing general inflation, Nigerian workers have soldiered on in self-denial, dedication and diligence as partners in the onerous mission of nation building. The government can make workers’ load lighter by quickly approving the demand of organized labour for a New National Minimum Wage.

“Organized labour appreciates all Muslims for praying for Nigeria during this year’s Ramadan. As we gradually approach another election year in 2019, we urge all Nigerians to intensify prayers for national peace and work towards a violence free and credible elections. It is our prayer that in the 2019 elections, the will of the Nigerian electorate will prevail.