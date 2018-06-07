NiMet predicts cloudy skies, rains, thunderstorms for Friday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms over the Central States of the country, especially Ilorin and Shaki on Friday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Wednesday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 34 and 22 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that there were prospects of localised thunderstorms over Jos, Kaduna, Minna, Bida, Lafia and Abuja in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the south-eastern states would experience cloudy condition with prospects of localised thunderstorms over Akure, Ado-Ekiti, Lagos and Calabar axis in the morning and the Inland of the south-west in the afternoon and evening period.

It also predicted localised rains over the southwest and coastal region during the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 30 to 34 and 22 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions in the morning with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 34 to 43 and 22 to 26 degrees respectively.

“There are chances of localised thunderstorms over Gusau and Yelwa in the afternoon and evening hours.

“Stability is expected in some parts of the northern and central cities with prospects of localised rains and thunderstorms over the southern cities of the country in the next 24 hours” NiMet predicts. (NAN)