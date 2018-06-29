NILDS breeding future democrats through quiz competition -Dogara

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has commended the quiz competition by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), saying that they were breeding future democrats.

Dogara who spoke at the finals of the 2018 NASS-NILDS Quiz Competition for senior secondary schools in FCT, said that the competition expose children early enough to the workings of government.

He said that when children understand their government, they are able to better participate in the greater society and help to create a stronger, more informed general popu

“I am a firm believer in the fact that education can contribute to democracy and democratic citizenship by offering equal opportunities to children of different socio-economic and cultural backgrounds and preparing citizens who know, understand and choose democracy by teaching them specific knowledge, skills and values needed to become democratic citizens.

“Engaging with children early is critical if our democracy is to thrive, children must be taught to value democracy as a way of life.

“Teaching democracy means preparing children to become citizens who will preserve and shape democracy in the future.

“As a result, democracy should be a key aspect in every form of education at the earliest age possible.

“Explaining to children the prnciples of the democratic system and promoting its assimilation will help to create collective awareness and promote values such as solidarity, empathy and respect,” he said.

He said that the National Assembly had vigorously promoted the rights of children and young people through legislations.

He added that the NASS-NILS quiz was another demonstration of the National Assembly’s commitment to Nigerian Children and determination to inculcate in them democratic principles.

On her part, the Director General of NILDS, Prof. Ladi Hamalai expressed the desire of the Institute to expand the quiz competition to cover the 36 states of the Federation.

She, however, called for private partnership to make it a reality.

A total of eight schools participated in the quiz.

The schools include: Govt. Sec. School, Shere: Govt. Sec. School, Karshi: Govt. Sec. School, Dobi: Govt. Sec. School, Gosa: Olumawu School, Wuse 2: Govt. Sec. School, Kwaku: Govt. Sec. School, Wuse 2 and Govt Sec. School, Kuje.

At the end of the competition, Govt. Secondary School, Shere emerged as the winner. Olumawu School, Wuse 2 were in second place while the third position went to Govt Secondary School, Karshi.