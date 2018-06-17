Nigeria’s online wholesale platform debuts

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Nigeria has joined the league of nations to have an online platform strictly for wholesale products with the pre-launch of Kaavwin Nigeria Limited, otherwise known as Kaavwinnetwork, launched at Protea Hotel, Ikeja, GRA.

Kaavwinnetwork Chairman, Mr Dayo Okewole, at the event that had in attendance Mr Chris Okafor, Country Director; Mr Victor Oyegoke, Managing Director and Miss Olayemi Akande, Media Consultant all of Kaavwin, said the platform has over 10,000 products that included global markets of electronics, smart phones, internet of things (IoT) gadgets & wearable technologies at affordable prices and at best deal in the market

Okewole also noted that platform was created to be a source of employment and extra income for the unemployed. His words,”The online platform is for wholesale products where people can buy and sale at retail prices. And it the first of it kind in Nigeria designed to ensure that all Nigerians are gainfully employed”.