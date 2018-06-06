Nigeria’s Eniola Aluko joins Juventus Women

Turin (Italy) – Juventus Women are pleased to announce the signing of England international forward Eniola Aluko.

Aluko joins the Bianconere from current England’s Women Soccer League (WSL) champions Chelsea FC Women where she won three league titles and two FA Women’s Cups, as stated on the club’s website “www.juventus.com on Wednesday.

Aluko was the leading scorer of the 2016 FA WSL season with nine goals in 16 matches.

The 31-year-old brings a load of international experience as well for a Chelsea side that advanced to the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-finals in 2018.

Prior to joining Chelsea, Aluko also played in the Women’s Professional Soccer league in the United States for St. Louis, Atlanta and Sky Blue FC.

Originally born in Nigeria, Aluko has a long history with the England Women’s National Team appearing in three Women’s World Cups and three UEFA Women’s Championships.

She also represented team Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics.

Aluko is part of a sporting family as her brother Sone Aluko has appeared for the Nigeria national team while playing for first and second division clubs in England and Scotland. (NAN)