Nigeria’s credit management Icon, Prof. Chris Onalo, is 61

by Moses Nosike

The history of credit management in Nigeria is not complete without mentioning Prof. Chris Onalo who spared nothing to ensure that Nigeria joined the league of global credit managers.

His immense contribution in credit management has given a lift to credit administration in Nigerian economy.

Among activities lined up to commemorate his 61st birthday billed for June 28, 2018, at Westwood Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, he will be using the occasion to launch his new book titled, “Everyday Marriage Tonic” and will also be using the avenue to seek funds for the erection of a church building that will be dedicated to Jesus Christ where holy and righteous living gospel will be preached.

Dr. Onalo, Nigeria’s first Professor of credit management is already doing a lot to help couples have the best of relationships through his Marital Affairs Academy, a marital training instituted to help educate and teach couples and would-be couples the right approaches to marriage. This is in a bid to ensure that marriages in the country succeed with little efforts so that the high rate of divorce cases, marital violence and unfaithfulness prevalent in the country is systematically reversed.