Ras Kimono used his music to preach for better Nigeria – Nigerians

Lagos – More Nigerians on Sunday mourned the passing of legendary Reggae artiste, Ukeleke Elumelu popularly known as “Ras Kimono”.



They described him as a social crusader and a revolutionary who through his music canvassed a better Nigeria.

Temitayo Otun, popularly known as “Dilo” said that Kimono was in the forefront of a crusade who used his music to preach the need for a better Nigeria.

“He wanted his country to be great and he criticised every regime that was not getting things right with his music.

“I will miss him greatly because he made us musicians to be fearless and put out good songs.

“He was a legend and he strove for a better country.

“May he rest in peace,” he said.

Another artiste, Emmanuel Afemikhe, popularly known as “Emizon’’ said Ras Kimono was one of those that inspired him into music and he still listens to him.

“It is sad that he had left the stage, and the world for us to continue where he stopped.

“May he rest in peace,’’ he said.

Also, Sunday Amaize, musician, popularly known as “Pupa Sunday”, said that Kimono would be remembered for his songs which had great impact on people and the nation.

He added that the Nigerian music industry would miss the great legend.

“R.I.P. Reggae Icon; you are away but your great songs lives,” he said.

An artisan, Mr Madu Okeke, said that he was enjoying his lunch when he heard the news and rushed to inform his neighbours.

“I am still in shock. I had been playing his music ever since. He was a good man and championed a cause for the downtrodden.

“I will miss him and his good music. May he rest well,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Samuel Adejo, an artisan, noted that Kimono was not dead.

” His music is evergreen, he wants his fellow musicians to continue where he stopped.

“He tried, the struggled continues. May he rest in peace,” he said.

NAN reports that the deceased was scheduled to travel to the United States on Saturday night, but complained that he was not feeling too well.

He was rushed to a hospital in Ikeja,from where he was referred to another hospital on Lagos Island where he died.

Kimono, 60, was known for his hit songs “Under pressure’’ and “We no want’’. (NAN)