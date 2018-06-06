‘Nigerians not exploring business opportunities locally’

By Prince Okafor

National Director of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International, FGBMFI, Mr.Uzo Odunukwe, has said Nigerians were not exploring business opportunities as their foreign counterparts in the country.

Odunukwe said this at the unveiling of the themes for the 2018 Annual Business seminar in Lagos, tagged: ‘Exploring Emerging Opportunities for Growing the Local Economy’ and ‘Building Enduring Business through Innovation’, which will kick off this month.

He said: “Foreigners come into Nigeria and explore business opportunities but in Nigeria, nobody is exploring these opportunities. However, the seminar is offering us an avenue to know these opportunities available in Nigeria. It will not only improve existing businesses, it will also create job opportunities.”

Also speaking, Chairman, Annual Business Seminar, Mr. Edward Eworo, said the focus of the programme was to equip members and the general public with necessary skills to improve their businesses, adding that the move, coming at this harsh economic period would generate job opportunities and improve the nation’s economy.