Nigerians mourn Sir Kashim Ibrahim’ s widow

Prominent Nigerians continue to pay tribute to late Lady Khadijah Kashim Ibrahim, widow of First Republic governor of Northern Nigeria, the late Sir Kashim Ibrahim.

Lady Khadijah died at the age of 89 in Kaduna and has since been buried.

Early callers at her home were Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai; Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello; the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mohammed Uwais; the former Head of the Federal Civil Service, Alh Adamu Fika; Emir of Nguru,Alhaji Mustapha Ibn Kyari; Senator Sanusi Daggash; and Dr. Alimi Abdul-Razaq, among others.

The late Khadijah was born to the Libyan Ahmed Metedden family of Borno and was among the first northern women to receive western education.

In 1957, she was knighted along with her husband, Sir Kashim Ibrahim, by Queen Elizabeth II.

A champion of girl-child education, Lady Khadijah spent the latter part of her life encouraging educated girls to go into marriage and build a strong and cohesive family life. She is survived by the widow of the late Alhaji Waziri Ibrahim, Hajiya Fati Magaji Inuwa; grandchildren, among whom is Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Hajiya Khadijah Bukar Abba Ibrahim.