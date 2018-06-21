Nigerian wins BMCE awards

By Ebele Orakpo

Chidi Nwaogu, entrepreneur, computer programmer and Internet entrepreneur, has clinched the Most Needed Company in Africa Award at the just-concluded 2018 African Entrepreneurship Award organised by BMCE Bank of Africa.

Nwaogu, owner of Publiseer, emerged out of over 4,900 companies in all regions of Africa reviewed by a team of 400 mentors.

The award offers one million dollars to eligible African entrepreneurs with extraordinary businesses or idea.

The award, aimed at closing the gap in start-up funding, rewards new technologies, new business models and new attempts aimed at solving problems in Africa.

Entrepreneurs from all 54 African countries who put in for the award went through questions and answers sessions about their ideas, market, scalability and sustainability, receiving free mentoring and individual scores.

Chidi, a finalist for a full scholarship at MEST Africa’s graduate-level entrepreneurship programme, also emerged finalist at the Harvard Business School 2018 New Venture Competition.

According to him, “Publiseer is a digital publisher focused on meeting the growing needs of independent African writers and musicians from low-income communities.”