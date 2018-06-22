Why Nigerian varsities get poor global rating — OKEBUKOLA

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—FORMER Chief Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, NUC, Prof. Peter Okebukola, yesterday, attributed poor funding as the cause of the low recognition being accorded the country’s universities globally.

He stated that the university system would continue to encounter failure in Nigeria, until the menace of poor staffing and insecurity among others are dealt with before the country can derive any significant benefit in its higher education reform.

Okebukola said this while delivering a paper entitled: ‘Can the Bones Rise Again? A Peep Into the Revitalisation of the Nigerian university Reform’, at the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti to mark the institution’s 23rd convocation ceremonies.

His words: “Nigerian universities are having a lot of challenges, but that of funding was the denominator. It has caused the power supply to our universities, poor ICT network, low students’ enrolment and poor infrastructures.”

“50 percent of the institutions in Nigeria suffer the epileptic power supply. Many of them rely on alternative power supply such as generating sets. This has resulted in a gross increment in the cost of running universities.”