Nigerian students, women, benefit from US drone technology workshop

By Vera Anyagafu

As part of efforts towards enhancing US-Nigeria bi-lateral cooperation, United States Consulate General, in collaboration with Baltimore-based Global Air Media have concluded a two-day drone technology workshop for Nigerian students and Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, {STEM } women leaders.

The training which paraded a team of three drone experts led by Global Air Media co-founder, Eno Umoh, was held at the Cedar STEM & Entrepreneurship Hub, and American Corner at Co-Creation Hub (CCHUB), Monday and Tuesday respectively.

The Drone experts coached over 30 elementary and high school students on the basics of building a drone from the scratch.Going through series of workshop, students were able to acquaint themselves with the requisite skills for piloting and landing an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV)

Relating that the hands-on workshop was designed to stimulate the interest of the participating students in math and science, as well as careers in the STEM fields, US Public Affairs Officer, Ms. Darcy Zotter, said, “STEM enables us to find solutions to some of the most pressing issues of today such as alternative energy or even food security. Creating inventions to solve global challenges can be a catalyst for a country’s economic development.”

She disclosed that the US Mission in Nigeria has funded a number of projects to increase STEM education in different parts of the country, whether at home or abroad, stressing that, promoting STEM education is a top priority of the US government.

“Last March, we hosted a 16-member delegation of senior women technology executives and professionals from Silicon Valley, California. The visiting delegation held a mentoring program for over 70 Nigerian female STEM leaders.

“In December 2017, we funded the establishment of a technology hub in Lagos designed to host training and mentoring sessions for persons living with disabilities in various technology-based skills. We also hosted RoboRAVE, a robotics education program in Lagos and Abeokuta in October 2017,” Zotter further disclosed.

In addition to the students’ seminar, thirteen female STEM leaders were mentored on the evolving technology needs of the 21st century, particularly in the fields of real estate and construction, cinematography, as well as humanitarian and emergency response.