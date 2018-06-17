Nigerian single mum of 3 who left Nigeria at 17, now changes life globally

When In Need (W.I.N.) Foundation, a Nigerian owned international NGO is currently receiving massive accolades home and abroad from notable personalities including, Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed,the Senior Special Adviser to Nigerian President on Social Investment Programmes, and US Senator, James Sanders, for its immense contribution to humanity.

The Foundation supports individuals in need in healthcare by assembling team of doctors with expertise to test and treat malaria, typhoid, diabetes, high blood pressure, eye issues etc. The Foundation also supports orphanages, schools, homeless shelter, the disabled and elderly in need around the world. So far, as an international NGO, When In Need Foundation has carried out its missions, not only in Nigeria but Chile, United Kingdom, Argentina, USA, Italy , Spain ,Dominican Republic and many other countries.

This is in addition to giving educational grants and scholarships to disadvantaged individuals to continue their vocation.

The story of the brain behind the foundation, Chief Dr. Chetachi Nwoga Ecton, from Mbaise, Imo state, is one that will inspire many, particularly young women. She was not always rich and had a difficult time with her kids at the early stage of her life.

While speaking to the media on what inspired her to give back to the society, she opened up on her life; “As a single mother of three that came to the United State when I was 17, I fought for my family to have a better life. As fortunate as we have been, we didn’t get there without help along the way. That is why I formed the When In Need Foundation to provide a hand to the most vulnerable and under-served people in this world.”

According to the CEO, funding has been a challenge from the inception of the organization.

“So far most of the funding has come from me. I use my savings and investments to fund the foundation. We have only recently began to attract small donations. But we still hope to attract corporate sponsorship and partners to help us continue our message of hope and lifting people in need up. Our foundation is big on transforming lives and creating impact. Such is what makes the foundation unique…the fact that we are mostly self funded and on ground to actually do the work”, she explained in an interview.

As they say, Charity begins at home, one of the monumental projects carried out so far is the provision of pipe-borne water to over 30,000 population of Ngor Okpala town in Imo state, where there was no healthy source of water prior. Similarly, indigenes of Ahiazu in Mbaise and Ideato Imo State have enjoyed a generous support of the foundation having catered to the health of over 12 thousand adults and Children.

Speaking further about upcoming projects of the foundation, Dr. Chetachi Nwoga-Ecton , stated that from 18th of June 2018, the foundation is embarking on a medical outreach in three locations in the country which are; Kadarko local government in Nasarawa state, Chibiri Community in Kuje Area Council FCT Abuja, and Okitipupa Local Government in Ondo State.

The dates are 18th June, 23th June and 30 June to 1st July accordingly. 3000 and more beneficiaries are targeted for each locations.

While inviting well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies to always support NGOs such as this as it is not easy funding such massive project with personal finance, the CEO of When In Need Foundation applauded Nigerians who are doing the little they can in alleviate the plights of the needy around them.