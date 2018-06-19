Nigerian singer Praiz releases `Champagne and Flowers’ video

Nigerian Singer, Praise Ugbede Adejo a.k.a Praiz, has dropped the visuals for `Champagne and Flowers’ one of the tracks on his album “2minutes”.

The enthralling video from the 5-tracker album was directed by Capital Dream pictures.

The Kogi-born R&B singer and producer came into limelight after he made second runner-up at the maiden season of Project Fame West Africa.

Praiz has worked with several artistes including Awilo Logomba, Cobhams, Wiz Kid, Seyi Shay, Bez and Rapper M.I.

One of his many works is a song he collaborated with fellow Nigerian artiste Bez on the hit single, “That Stupid Song” which went on to be the first African video to make a world premiere on BET.

On 22 July 2012, he released the hit single titled “Rich and Famous” which got positive reviews and massive airplay thus getting him nominated in several award events.

In 2013 he won the best Rhythm and Blues singer of the year at the City peoples Awards and Best Pop R &B Artist of the Nigerian Entertainment Awards in 2015, was also nominated for the Best Vocal performance of the Headies in 2012. (NAN)