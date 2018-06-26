Nigerian celebrities storm Russia for Nigeria vs Argentina game

Abuja – Several Nigerian celebrities including musicians Banky Wellington, Timi Dakolo and Oritsefemi are currently in St. Petersburg, Russia ahead of the Nigeria vs Argentina game scheduled for Tuesday evening.

The award winning director of ‘The Wedding Party’, Kemi Adetiba and television presenter Bolanle Olukanni are also among celebrities lined up to cheer the Super Eagles.

The celebrities have been sharing pictures documenting their trip to Russia and providing moral support for the Nigerian football teams through their Instagram handles.

The celebrities expressed their anxiety over the upcoming Nigeria vs Argentina match which will decide Nigeria’s continuous stay in the World Cup.

Banky W wrote @bankywellington, “Hello St Petersburg!!! Now wondering if I should go find the @ng_supereagles and anoint them with oil!!

“We must overcome!!! I hope that after all the bad news, they find a way to make us smile today,” he said.

Also, Oritsefemi, who was in Volgograd for the victorious match against Iceland, wrote about the Nigeria vs Argentina game @oritsefemi, “Goodluck to our super eagles in St. Petersburg for the match against Argentina today.

“I wish you guys more success brothers,” he cheered.

Media girl Bolanle Olukanni also rooted for the Super Eagles on her handle @bolanle where she wrote, “Gearing up for the match today. #soarsupereagles.”

Similarly, writing about the Nigeria vs Argentina game Adetiba wrote @kemiadetiba, “Who else is ready for tonight? Whatever you did last match, please do today. Dont come and tip our scales oh.”

Meanwhile, some others including singer Timi Dakolo and perennial host of the Big Brother Naija show Ebuka Obi-Uchendu also provided moral support on their Instagram pages.

Dakolo and his son were in Volgograd for the match against Iceland while Obi-Uchendu, a die-hard Super Eagles fan was present for their friendly match against England.

Anticipating the deciding match, Ebuka Obi Uchendu wrote @ebuka, “It’s a @ng_supereagles day!!! Who’s ready for tonight?”

Nigeria with three points, need to beat or draw with Argentina to enhance their chances of qualification for the second round. (NAN)