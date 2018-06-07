Nigerian Breweries unveils Phyno as brand ambassador for Life Lager Beer

Nigerian Breweries Plc. (NB Plc.), a Heineken company and Nigeria’s largest brewer has announced the signing of award winning Nigerian rapper and entertainer, Phyno as the new Brand Ambassador for the leading South-east premium beer brand, Life Continental Lager Beer.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Mr Maria Franco Maggi, the Marketing Director of NB Plc. said “Working with a great act like Flavour and this new collaboration with Phyno- one of Nigeria’s most successful artistes and a proud son of the Igbo community, is further proof of Life Continental Lager beer’s mission of effectively promoting Igbo highlife music, beliefs, traditions and progressive cultural values”.

This deal which was signed at the Nigerian Breweries Plc. corporate head office in Lagos on the 31st of May 2018, will see the new ambassador featuring in Life Continental Beer advertising and marketing campaigns and will also make special appearances at events.

During the unveiling ceremony, Phyno said “I am very happy to be part of this great development as Life Continental beer has always been a brand that shows great support for the Igbo culture and values and it is something that I respect this beer brand for. They are the reason I am here today and I am proud to now be their ambassador”.

Life Continental Beer pioneered regional brewing in Nigeria and has maintained leadership in the Southeast region’s booming market for decades.