Nigeria will miss late Aboderin’s resourcefulness, says Lagos Speaker

Lagos – The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, says Nigeria will miss the versatility and resourcefulness of Mr Wale Aboderin, the late Chairman of Punch Newspapers.

Aboderin died on Thursday at the age of 60.

Obasa, in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Musbau Rasak, on Friday condoled with the Aboderin family over the death of their son.

“I condole with the staff and management of the Punch Newspapers over the death of its Chairman, Wale Aboderin.

“He was such a versatile man.

“Apart from being the Chairman of one of Nigeria’s leading newspapers, the Punch; he was also a basketballer and owned a basketball team, Dolphins, which has represented the country in many international competitions.

” He also owned a musical band, the Rapture.

“Indeed, Nigeria will miss his resourcefulness and versatility which had contributed in no small measure to nation building.

“On behalf of my colleagues at the Lagos State House of Assembly, I condole with the Aboderin family of Ibadan and the management and staff of the Punch newspaper on the loss of this illustrious Nigerian,” Obasa said.

Obasa noted further that during Aboderin’s time as the Chairman of Punch newspaper, he improved the standard of the publication.

He also said the Dolphins Basketball Club the late Aboderin founded, funded and presided over won many national and international trophies. (NAN)