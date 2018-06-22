Nigeria Vs Iceland(Video): Saraki meets Super Eagles ahead of Match

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki has met with the Super Eagles players in Russia ahead of their World Cup match against Iceland.

Saraki who is in Russia on a working visit on the invitation of the Chairperson of the Russian Parliament, made out time to meet and address the Super Eagles team.

Saraki who was flanked by the Super Eagles Coach and their trainer, told the boys that his visit was to further encourage them like he did in Abuja, Nigeria before they departed.

The Nigerian Super Eagles will be playing against Iceland in their second game at the World cup having lost their first match by two goals down to Croatia.

However, the Nigerian Eagles who are in group D still stand a chance of qualifying as Argentina only has two one point having drawn their first match and lost the Second while Iceland has one point from their first game against Argentina.

Croatia tops the group with 6 points having won Nigeria in their first leg and defeated Argentina by 3-0 in the second leg on Thursday.

“I am here just to encourage you and to tell you that you are lucky and opportune to be here. I know that you can do it and I wish I had the talent to be here too,” he said.

He encouraged the players to put up their best and ensure they came out victorious in their remaining two matches at the group stage.

He assured the players of the support and the prayers of many Nigerians back at home.

If Nigeria wins the matcg against Iceland, they will be in second position on the group with 3 points.