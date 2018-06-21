Nigeria vs Iceland : Chukwu urges Eagles to be aggressive

Christian Chukwu, a former Super Eagles Coach on Thursday said the Eagles would overcome Iceland on Friday at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, if the players were aggressive and motivated.

Chukwu sais in Abuja that the Eagles had to be creative in order to defeat Iceland.

He said that it was time the players apply individual skills to achieve result.

“They should go all out to redeem their image and that of Nigeria by playing as if it was their last match.

“Aggressiveness is required of them in order to expose their opponents’ weakness,” Chukwu said.

The coach, also a former Eagles’ captain, expressed optimism in the ability of Nigeria to beat Iceland.

“As a Nigerian, I pray for victory over Iceland, but we need to work for it,’’ he said, adding that the players must play as a team to outclass their opponent.

Chukwu frowned at the performance of African teams so far at the mundial, particularly the Eagles whom he rated low after their first outing against Croatia.

He however, said that no hope was lost “because football as a game is unpredictable’’.

The Eagles, who lost 2-0 to Croatia in their opening match, would face Iceland on Friday in their second group D match.

Egypt and Morocco are already out of the tournament having lost two matches each.