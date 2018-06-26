Nigeria vs Argentina: VP Osinbajo confident on S/Eagles’ victory

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed confidence that the Super Eagles would defeat their Argentine counterpart to move into the second round of the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Osinbajo disclosed this while speaking with newsmen on Tuesday at the Alakia Airport in Ibadan on his arrival for the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Clinic.

“By the grace of God, victory will be ours. I hope the boys will give their very best. I am sure and confident that they are well prepared for the important encounter.

“This is an important encounter to us and I trust it is going to be a great victory for us’’, he said.

The Eagles would take on Argentina in their last group D match at the mundial and they need at least a draw to qualify for the second round of the tournament.