Nigeria now safe, secure for citizens, foreign investors — FG

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Abuja—The Federal Government has said Nigeria was now safe and secure for its citizens, tourists and investors.

It also stated over $9 billion had been spent on the building of infrastructure across the country since the commencement of Buhari’s administration.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this during a press briefing in Abuja, yesterday, to herald the 61st meeting of UN World Tourism Organisation, UNWTO-CAF, which is due to start today and run through Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

The minister contended that whatever pockets of criminal acts that existed were being addressed squarely, insisting that “four years ago, hosting this event in Abuja would have been a pipe dream, considering the level of insecurity.”

He said: “Nigeria is safe and secure for its citizens and for foreign tourists and investors. Whatever pockets of criminal acts that exist are being addressed squarely.

“Four years ago, hosting this event in Abuja would have been a pipe dream, considering the level of insecurity. Remember that Boko Haram carried out many deadly attacks in this capital city. That is now history.”

He explained that the increased infrastructural development had helped improved the rate of foreign investors coming into the country, adding that 166 foreign delegates, 26 ministers and 332 Nigerian delegates have confirmed their attendance.

According to him, many more are still being expected.

We’ll help Nigeria, Africa develop tourism —UNWTO scribe

In his remarks, Secretary-General of UN World Tourism Organization, UNWTO, Mr. Zurab Pololikashvili, promised that the organisation would help Nigeria and Africa develop their culture and tourism industry.

Pololikashvili, who listed easy access to visa, investment, connectivity and, sound aviation system as some of the key drivers of tourism, said tourism had huge potential to generate enduring development opportunities in Nigeria and Africa, if managed well.

He described Africa as UNWTO’s top priority in the area of tourism and investment promotion.

According to him, some of the top agenda of the UNWTO for Africa include poverty alleviation, climate change, education and skills development and financing. “There are broad impact of tourism for the benefit of societies and its people, and promoting tourism as a priority in national agenda.”

The UNWTO Secretary General commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for keying into tourism as one of the sectors for economic diversification.

He said tourism was gaining weight as a development opportunity for the whole continent, with its vast diversity of nature, culture and its greatest vehicle for development.

“We will assist Nigeria and Africa develop their culture and tourism industry. There are broad impact of tourism for the benefit of societies and its people, and promoting tourism as a priority in national agenda.

“I think by making visa easy, attracting investment, connectivity and good aviation system are some of the factors that drive tourism development,” he said.

It will be recalled that Nigeria, last year, won the right to host UNWTO-CAF conference, which is the gathering of all African Ministers of Tourism, principal executives of the global tourism body and other stakeholders in the tourism sector.

Pololikashvili said Nigeria had lots of tourism potentialities to show to the world, adding that the meeting would serve as a platform to showcase the country as continental tourism hub.