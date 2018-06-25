Does Nigeria need female President now? (1)

Yes, but that will be in the nearest future. The person would need a period of preparation to be able to do the job well. A Nigerian woman aspiring to the highest post in the country has to understand that everything in life requires due process, and someone, male or female, cannot become president of a country by just desiring it.

What a man can do, a woman can do better. It is unfortunate that this slogan does not resonate well in Nigerian politics in terms of gender equality. However, the seat is too hot for a woman and I don’t think we need a woman now as President. The system is too complex for a woman, especially in the light of current challenges in the country.

I don’t think there is any law in the country that stops women from aspiring to be president. Women should be held responsible for not becoming governor and President in Nigeria. It is true that this society is patriarchal, but I don’t think Nigerians would not vote for any popular woman that indicates interest for the highest job in Nigeria. I even believe that a competent female president would do better.

Yes, a female president will be good for Nigeria because as a mother, she will know the pains in Nigerians are going through.

She will feel the agony as if she is the one that is affected. She would do all in her power to provide the needed solutions.

What will the likes of some female politicians, who have been accused of corruption do if elected president? Will they not sell the nation and pocket the money? To me, either women or men, old or young, only one policy is needed to govern this country. It is: “The fear of God and good policies.” Women have soft minds, but they can’t do better.

In my own view, a female will be good as president of Nigeria. Let the female be given an opportunity to run the race and let’s see how it goes. A female president knows what her family needs and she will use her God-given wisdom to rule the nation. A woman is compassionate and will see that unemployment becomes a thing of the past and also improve the educational system. She will provide for the less priviledgedbecause they deserve happiness.

