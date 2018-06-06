Breaking News
World Cup warm-up: How Czech Republic beat Nigeria

Nigeria suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Czech Republic on Wednesday in Austria in their final friendly ahead of the World Cup.

Nigerias defender Bryan Idowu vies for the ball with Vladimir Coufal of Czech Republic during the international friendly football match between Nigeria and Czech Republic in Rannersdorf, Austria on June 6, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / VLADIMIR SIMICEK

Defender Tomas Kalas, fresh from helping Fulham win promotion to the English Premier League, scored the only goal of the game in the first half in Schwechat, just outside Vienna.

Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles had already lost 2-1 to England at Wembley last weekend, while the Czechs — who failed to qualify for the World Cup — had lost 4-0 to Australia in their previous friendly outing.

Nigeria will face Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in a testing Group D in Russia, with their World Cup opener against Croatia in Kaliningrad on Saturday, June 16.

They will be based in Yessentuki, by the Caucasus Mountains in southern Russia.


