Nigeria entertainment industry about to witness a major boost

Leading businessman and successful entrepreneur, Dr. Chima Anyaso, has thrown his weight behind a major entertainment project with the goal being to grow the entertainment industry, promote creativity and empower talented youths.



A seasoned businessman who is the managing director / CEO of Ceecon Oil & Gas Limited, Chima Anyaso while endorsing the deal that would bring in huge amount of funds into the creative industry through a talent discovery initiative, says that an increase in investment towards the entertainment sector by private sector players would greatly address the unemployment situation in Nigeria.

For this reason, the billionaire businessman is set to invest in a budding entertainment project tagged passion to profit (P2P). This project which is a talent discovery and empowerment initiative launched by Bovibes Entertainment, will to give youths with exceptional talent the space they need to excel and opportunity to earn a productive future

In a statement issued to the media yesterday through his communication executive, the billionaire businessman reaffirmed his belief that if the right investment is put into the creative industry, a good percentage of Nigerian youths will gain life time employment, thereby contributing to the improvement of the country’s economy. He considers his involvement with the passion to profit project as a social investment which has no profit objective beyond giving back and giving a new life to talented and aspiring youths in Nigeria.

The statement read in part “we believe that unemployment is the biggest threat to the progress of our country leading to many social vices among young people today, and if we do more to support young talents, it will, to a large extent reduce the problem brought about by unemployment”.