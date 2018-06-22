Nigeria beat Iceland 2-0 in World Cup last 16

Nigeria moved to within one win of the World Cup last 16 as Ahmed Musa scored twice in a dramatic second half to secure a 2-0 victory over Iceland in Volgograd on Friday.

The African side will be sure of a spot in the knockout stage if they can see off Argentina on Tuesday, after Musa’s excellent double before a missed penalty by Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The result was also a boost for Lionel Messi’s Argentina, who are now back in the mix in Group D.

What a goal!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/K5fcv3qmeQ — Ayden Zaire (@ayden_zaire) 22 June 2018

Ahmed Musa scores a wonderful second goal for Nigeria #NGAISL pic.twitter.com/Bs7ObpBAmR — Goal Playerz (@GoalPlayerz) 22 June 2018