Nigeria beat Iceland 2-0 in World Cup last 16

6:10 pm

Nigeria moved to within one win of the World Cup last 16 as Ahmed Musa scored twice in a dramatic second half to secure a 2-0 victory over Iceland in Volgograd on Friday.

Ahmed Musa
The African side will be sure of a spot in the knockout stage if they can see off Argentina on Tuesday, after Musa’s excellent double before a missed penalty by Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The result was also a boost for Lionel Messi’s Argentina, who are now back in the mix in Group D.


