Niger State Ag Governor calls for tolerance, love, peaceful coexistence among Nigerlites

Minna- Acting Governor of Niger State, Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, has called on all Nigetlites to continue to coexist peacefully, cultivate the habit of sharing, love and tolerance to all and sundry irrespective of tribe, religion or political inclinations.

The Acting Governor who gave this advice in his Ed-El-Fitr message to mark the end of the thirty days fasting also reminded them of the teachings of fasting in the month of just concluded Ramadan as a way of showing equality between the rich and the poor, the leaders and the led and most especially, consistent prayers and forgiveness.

He also enjoined them to continue with practising the teachings all year round for the progress and unity of the state and the country at large just as he assured people of the state of the provision of more dividend of Democracy to make life more meaningful to them.

He called on the youths whom he described as future leaders to shun drugs, respect constituted authorities and abstain from all vices inimical to the progress of the state in particular and country in general.