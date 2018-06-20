Niger Delta mothers protest harassment of Patience Jonathan

Hundreds of Niger Delta women, yesterday, marched to Government House, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to protest what they termed the incessant harassment of former first lady of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonathan, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The protesting Niger Delta women urged President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly and the international community to call the EFCC to order.

In a letter read by the leader of the group, Chief Eunice Igwe, they said: “We call on President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly and the international community to call the EFCC and other security agencies to order.

“The Mothers of Niger Delta want this obvious hatred and injustice against our daughter and mother to stop forthwith or else we will shut down the region. Enough is enough”.

The group said they were not pleased that the family of former President Goodluck Jonathan was going through attacks and humiliation despite freely relinquishing power.

“It is on record that no former first lady has been investigated, attacked and humilated in the history of Nigeria like Dame Patience Jonathan. Why is the case of Dame Patience Jonathan different? Is it because she is from a minority ethnic group?” they queried.

The Niger Delta women claimed that the repeated attacks on Dame Patience Jonathan was a deliberate witch-hunt by the Federal Government.

Rivers State Governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of Government House Port Harcourt, Dr Onyenachi Nwankwor assured the women that their letter would get to the appropriate authorities.

He commended the women for their peaceful disposition during the protest march.