NICreL cries out over persecution of Delta Senator

The New Initiative for Credible Leadership, NICreL, has warned against what it termed a campaign of calumny against Peter Nwaoboshi, a senator representing Delta North in the National Assembly.

The group said it was unfortunate that some persons have sworn with their blood that they must drag the hard-earned name and reputation of the senator into political pit latrine.

Recall that a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos had in April ordered the remand of Nwaoboshi in Ikoyi Prison following the arraignment of the senator by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of fraud.

However, Nwaoboshi, had while reacting, disclosed that his persecution by the anti-graft agency was because of his position and stand at the National Assembly.

Speaking on the development, NICreL in a statement by its Executive Director, Rev Steven Onwu, opined that there is a need to thoroughly scrutinize the ongoing trail initiated by the EFCC against the senator.

According to him, the case does not only speak of mischief, but it also smacks of a mockery of the supposed anti-corruption campaign of the current government at the center.

The group noted that after a careful and detailed scrutiny of the accusations levelled against Senator Nwaoboshi, it realized a hand of Jacob and the voice of Esau in the entire saga.

Onwu alleged that the ordeal of Senator Nwaoboshi was a clear case of witch-hunt and part of a more massive ploy to silence members of the opposition into submission to their whims and caprices

His statement reads:“The NICreL in unequivocal terms frowns at the desperation of these faceless groups to drag Senator Peter Nwaoboshi into a latrine pit filled with faeces by concocting stories that are best described as tales by moonlight all in a bid to cause a distraction to the people of Delta North Senatorial District and by extension the people of Delta State.

“One area that needs to be thoroughly scrutinized is the ongoing trail initiated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The case does not only speak of mischief, but it also smacks of a mockery of the supposed anti-corruption campaign of the government at the center.

“It is indeed a clear case of witch-hunt and part of a more massive ploy to cow members of the opposition into submission to their whims and caprices. The NICreL is averse to this, hence this press conference to alert the unsuspecting public and people of Delta North Senatorial District of this unholy character assassination plot against Senator Peter Nwaoboshi.

“The sustained media trial by the EFCC indeed leaves many questions unanswered and raise a red flag on the motive behind the trail. The NICL is indeed concerned about setting dangerous precedence in an already fragile polity. The EFCC is supposed to be a neutral body, and as such it behooves on it to ensure justice and fairness at all times.

“The NICL also observed with disdain the political undertone to the whole scenario and the desperation by some perceived opponents that are afraid of the political heights Senator Peter Nwaoboshi has attained since his sojourn into politics as a former commissioner, former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State and now Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. To say this is a massive distraction to Senator Peter Nwaoboshi is an understatement. It also smacks of mockery.

“It is also sufficient to state that a critical analysis of his activities at the Senate in the past three was filled with quality representation. He sponsored more than five bills in which most have been passed into law. He also moved a sensitive motion of which was the one on the amendment of the NDDC Act 2000, which has been passed into law.

“Senator Peter Nwaoboshi has built three skill acquisition centers and attracted over 16 completed road construction projects across Delta North Senatorial District. He has so far invested hundreds of millions on educational empowerments for indigent students\youths empowerment through the Obi Francis Nwaoboshi Foundation. He also ensured the inclusion of Ndokwa Nation, the largest ethnic nationality in his district and second largest in Delta State, into the presidential amnesty programme. And much more too numerous to mention.

“Those trying to distract Senator Peter Nwaoboshi should desist from such game plan as it would be resisted using the constitutionally recognized means.

Nigerians are also urged to reject in its totality the ongoing campaign of calumny against Senator Peter Nwaoboshi. The truth no matter how hard they try to hide shall come to the open in the fullness of time. A word is enough for the wise!”