NHRC begins audit of police detention cells in Nigeria

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has approved the request of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to commence an independent audit of detention cells in all police commands and formations in Nigeria including those of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

A statement by the Public Compliant Rapid Response Unit of the Police (PCRRU) said “These visits will enable the NHRC oversee the human rights situation of detainees as well as undertake general audit of the state of police detention facilities (cells) in the country.

“This exercise is part of the NHRC 2018 audit of police detention centers in Nigeria.

“The NHRC was established by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) ACT, 1995 as amended to deal with all matters relating to promotion, protection and enforcement of human rights in Nigeria.

“Citizens are once again reminded that the Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) is available 24/7 to receive complaints of police misconducts via any of the following channels;

Calls Only: 0805 700 0001, 0805 700 0002 | SMS and WhatsApp Only: 0805 700 0003 BBM: 58A2B5DE | Twitter: @PoliceNG_PCRRU |Facebook: www.facebook.com/PolicePCRRU Email: complaint@npf.gov.ng OR PolicePCRRU@gmail.com | Website: www.npf.gov.ng/complaint

The statement was signed by ACP Abayomi Shogunle, Officer in charge PCRRU, at Force headquarters, Abuja.