NHEA drives professionalism in Nigerian health sector …Over 14,000 votes received for 2018 edition

By Chioma Obinna

With Nigeria ranking 187 out of 189 countries in global health index, organisers of the Nigerian HealthCare Excellence Award, NHEA, weekend said the award was instituted to promote improvement in healthcare delivery as well as ensure international standards in the nation’s health system.

Speaking to the press last week on the award billed to hold Friday, 21 June 2018 in Lagos, the Chairman, Advisory Board of NHEA, Dr. Anthony Omolola said the Award would honour outstanding private and government organisations at Primary Healthcare and Universal Health Coverage, currently in front burner to in most countries of the world.

“You must have a primary healthcare that is reasonable and accessible but we have not paid a lot of attention to PHCs in Nigeria and UHC has not been properly attended to in terms of giving healthcare at that level. Healthcare delivery must be properly prized so that the stakeholders will be able to sustain the health system in terms of medication, power, human capital etc.”

Announcing that over 14,000 votes have been received online since voting began for nominees, Omolola said the award has spurred healthy competition among professionals, and facilities in the country in terms of providing the best of care and medical equipment.

“If you have followed all the awards we have given to credible people, not just ordinary people or organisations. We have painstakingly chosen them, evidenced-based with a lot of collaborative partners working with us such as PharmaAccess etc.

There have been tremendous improvements in terms of people who are voting. The processes are very keen and have been put into rigorous steps. Last year we had about 7,000 votes, but as at now, we have over 14,000 votes and evoting is still ongoing. The Award is of an international standard,” he stated.

The Executive Director NHEA, Dr. Wale Alabi, listed 20 criteria for each award in four categories – Special Awards, Healthcare delivery services,Biomedical technology and Pharmacies.

“We have brought in processes and new approaches that give voters easy access to vote. We now have Online, SMS votings and assessors who go out to inspect the facilities with our checklist and then announcement of winners are made on that day based on the findings.”

Speaking, 1 st Vice Chairman/ CEO LiveWell Initiative, Bisi Bright noted that the NHEA was currentlychanging the narrative of healthcare in Nigeria as it has continued to help drive professionalism as well

as promote healthy competition among professionals.

On his part, a member of the jury, Dept. of Medical Laboratory Sciences, CMUL, Prof Kolawole Oyedeji who described NHEA as an advocacy to government said the criteria put together will bring about excellence in the healthcare, hence; the government should be propelling these criteria in terms of setting standards for healthcare delivery.

Founding Partner & Director Research Development, Anadach Consulting, Dr. Enoma Alade who noted that Nigeria seems not to be moving in terms of healthcare, regretted that all over the world, health sector was one sector that moves very slowly.

The immediate past Chairman of Pharmaceutical Association of Nigeria, Lagos State, Gbenga Olubowale described NHEA as celebration of excellence, urging organisers not to relent in their efforts.