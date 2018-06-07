NEWMAP tasks communities on business advantage

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—THE Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project, NEWMAP, in Delta State, has charged prospective members of Community Interest Groups, CIGs in the five intervention erosion and flood sites to take up businesses in which they have comparative advantages that would help them out of poverty and promote infrastructural and socio-economic development of the state.

Executive Director of IFEHS, the umbrella body of NEWMAP, Mrs. Virgy Ifeadiro, gave the charge while addressing stakeholders living in Ukwu-Nzu erosion prone community at the Palace of the Obi of U kwu-Nzu Kingdom, HRM Obi Xto Ogoh 1, in Ukwu-Nzu, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State,.

She urged prospective members of CIGs to be innovative so as to break new frontiers of development in terms of manufacturing something new that would showcase Delta NEWMAP and the state potentials to the outside world.

Ifeadiro said that the team of the umbrella non-governmental organisation came to Delta State NEWMAP for technical and implementation support mission, adding that the mission was to evaluate and update CIGs operations to ensure sustainability and ownership design of projects.