The new face of Alade Market

The historical and geographic significance that is Allen Avenue/Obafemi Awolowo Road roundabout cannot be over emphasized as a strategic nerve centre for trade and commerce in the Lagos metropolis, the Centre of Excellence and the economic nerve centre of Nigeria.

The mixture of which makes the fortuitous siting of the proposed edifice known as the New Alade Mall, a remarkable gesture towards esteemed businesses the world over, to be a part of the modern heritage which the mall represents.

Allen Avenue holds the position as the foremost high street in Lagos and surely the whole of Nigeria and can be compared to Oxford Street in London, Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California and Champ Elysees of Paris. Those in their late forties and above can attest to the glamour and splendor that adorned Allen Avenue. The major brands had shops on Allen and the who- is-who in the society.

Ikeja and indeed Allen Avenue and its environs is steeped in history, from the first Aworis of Ogun State who settled there in the middle of the 19th century after the slave raids of the era, to the migrant farmers of Oyo decent who started the planting and cultivation of kola nuts, the first to be seen in Nigeria, at the turn of the 20th century this confluence of cultures birthed the 78 communities that make up the entirety of the host community.

The site itself had once played host to what was then the most boisterous and vibrant modern day “Piazza” before the birth of the shopping plazas and malls we have scattered around the Lagos metropolis today, known for its wide variety of goods and services on offer and the potpourri of individuals that made up the then legacy Alade Market it was indeed a Mecca of sort, with thousands of patrons thronging the market daily.

Industrialization and globalization too have played a key role in making it what can be referred to as the Commercial Behemoth of the South West with a population of 20 million and counting, there is no doubt that its an investors oasis of huge potentials and possibilities.

Under the able stewardship of the present administration and the project owners the New Alade Mall promises to boast of the latest and best in world class, state of the art facilities and amenities deserving of a masterpiece at the seat of power in what is becoming a fast-growing mega city.