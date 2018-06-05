New discoveries on Malabu Oil& Gas/OPL 245 transaction

OPL 245 oil bloc no doubt is like a new radio station in town that everyone wants to tune in to, and a darling child to the Federal Government in the oil and gas industry.

Its strategic position also comes with a lot of controversies, claims of ownership and deals in the past.

Interestingly, this has been making headlines in the media space but with a mixture of facts, speculations and regrettably lies. Getting the facts before informing the public is also paramount.

However, a publication by an online media platform sometime in June of 2016 did shake a very big table in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, and has ruffled the feathers of Century Group, a leading company in the oil and gas world, as it dragged the company into the dirty and rough waters of the OPL 245 saga.

The publication described Mr. Ken Etete, the Chief Executive Officer of Century Group as the son of Mr. Dan Etete (the former Nigeria Minister of Petroleum) who is being investigated in connection with the award of OPL 245 in 2011 to Malabu Oil and Gas Limited and the subsequent sale of the asset to ENI and SHELL, and that Mr. Ken Etete set up a company in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) in August of 2011.

According to the Group the very first observation that would most probably pop up on any reader’s mind is whether there is any correlation between this business venture of Ken Etete and the Malabu saga. Did the Panama Papers show or indicate any such link? If there were no such links, then why the artificial creation of such? In the very least, can Ken Etete not set up a company anywhere in the world, at any time (as long as there is business viability), because of the Malabu case? This publication appears so much like a devious attempt to dent the image of Ken Etete, and by extension Century Group.

The company in a statement and made available to Vanguard reads in part: “Our initial reaction was to ignore the publication in its entirety, being an embodiment of falsehood and the product of mischief makers who are hell bent on tarnishing the image, good name and reputation of Mr. Ken Etete and by extension the Corporate image of the Century Group.

“However, having obtained legal advice from its solicitors, Century Group decided or is constrained to issue this rebuttal, albeit belated, in order to set the facts straight and for record purposes.

“It was emphatically expressed that Mr. Ken Etete is not a biological son of Mr. Dan Etete, the fact remains that Mr. Dan Etete is the biological uncle of Mr. Ken Etete and therefore a close relative. According to Mr. Ken, this blood relationship is cherished and cannot be sacrificed on the basis of unproven allegations.

“Mr. Ken Etete is not a member or director of Malabu Oil and Gas Limited and did not play any role or participate in any transaction in relation to OPL 245 nor did he benefit directly or indirectly from the proceeds of the transaction between Malabu Oil and Gas Limited, (Mr. Dan. Etete or ENI and SHELL)”

Century Group conceded that it, through its corporate machinery, resolved and authorized the incorporation setting up of Century Energy Portfolio International Limited in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) in 2011, strictly in accordance with international best practices and in accordance with due process. The company was set up as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), for specific International Joint Ventures which were being proposed at the material time. However, when this did not materialize, the company was wound up in in 2014.. According to the group’s Corporate and Legal desk, “We (Century Group) must state unequivocally, that the company was never used for any transaction or business whatsoever.

“We will like to conclude this rebuttal by putting on record, that Mr. Ken Etete is an established Business man in the Oil and Gas Industry, and as the Group Managing Director of Century Group of Companies, has successfully operated and managed five(5) floating production storage and off loading vessels (FPSO), struck strategic partnerships with most of the Nigerian and international oil companies, as well as Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (a subsidiary of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

“ Century Group’s historic and current support of/in the Nigerian oil industry has resulted in the optimization and production of well over 200,000 Barrels of Crude Oil per day (BPD) from its numerous fields offshore and onshore Nigeria, running a full-fledged logistics base in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, which provides off-shore support for exploration and production to several companies”.

It was also highlighted that, Century Exploration and Production Limited (a member of Century Group) is currently a strategic partner with the Bayelsa State Government in Nigeria’s OML 46-Atala Field, which under the able leadership of Mr. Ken Etete, is currently producing crude oil.

All these are just a few of the numerous activities Century Group is engaged in, and all of which is testimony of the fact that Etete is not engaged in shady or corrupt practices. It is noteworthy that Etete is listed as number seven on the prestigious Choiseul 100 Africa 2016: Economic Leaders of Tomorrow, and a host of other awards that are public information.

In the light of the above, the company enjoins all well meaning people of goodwill to disregard the said publication in its entirety as the said publication is the imagination of the publishers and their co-travelers in spreading lies and falsehood about Mr. Ken Etete and Century Group.

In conclusion Etete said: “We have retained the services of lawyers in respect of this matter, their mandate is to demand a retraction of the story, and if it is not done, we shall see the matter to the letter by exploring all our options within the confines of the law. We will be left with no other choice but to commence legal proceedings against it until justice is achieved.

“We want the general public to know that Century Group and its Management comply with International Best Practices and code for doing business and all information concerning its shareholders and Directors are in public domain; and this has guaranteed our continued business relationship with International Oil Companies.

“Be aware that, most of our counter parties in business are public companies, we are therefore obliged to comply with their code of full disclosure of the identities of all our shareholders, Directors, sources of funding and beneficiaries of our business earnings. All this information is available to any interested party. That is because it is a prerequisite for doing business with international counter parties and all publicly trading companies.”