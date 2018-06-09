New Democracy Day: Kingibe, Yakasai, Dickson, Uzodimma react

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

More Nigerians have reacted to announcement by the the Muhammadu Buhari-led government declaring June 12 as democracy day and honouring the winner of the June 12 1993 presidential elections, late Chief MKO Abiola and his running mate, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe.

Issue executive order to validate June 12 election results —Yakasai

In his reaction, elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai called on President Muhammadu Buhari to issue executive order to validate the results of June 12, 1993 elections. Yakasai in a telephone chat with Vanguard said that validation of the results and proclamation of a winner would add value to the honour already done to MKO Abiola, and the teeming supporters of June 12.

Yakasai noted that “by recognising Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola as the presumed winner of June 12,1993 presidential election and the conferment of the highest Award of the land on him, Buhari should proceed to give meaning to that by actualising the results.”

Yakasai said, “the annulment of June 12 Presidential election was done by the military via a military fiat, and President Buahari as executive President can equally use executive fiat to validate the June 12 election which I believe strongly will give value and meaning to his declaration”.

He noted that “although it is coming too late, but he can make it useful, give value to it by directing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to collate the figures of June 12, 1993 Presidential contest between Alhaji Bashir Tofa, and Chief MKO Abiola and announce a winner”.

I give glory to God – Kingibe

Alhaji Babagana Kingibe, running mate of late Chief Abiola in the June 12, 1993 presidential election, said Federal Government’s declaration of the day as Democracy Day was a great honour.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the announcement that national honour would be conferred on Abiola, acclaimed winner of the election, himself and late Human Rights lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi. Kingibe, currently in Saudi Arabia for ‘Lesser Hajj’, however, declined further comment on the issues. He told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone that he preferred to concentrate on his religious rites for now.

“I really appreciate this. I will love to express my feelings, but right now, I am in Makkah praying to make peace with my Maker. There will be time enough to share worldly thoughts with friends,” the former Secretary to Government of the Federal Government (SGF), said. On his part, former General Secretary, National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Chief Frank Kokori, said the day June 12 was declared national Democracy Day was the happiest day of his life.

Kokori told NAN that the recognition of the date would go a long way in deepening Nigerians’ faith in their country. “This declaration is not an ordinary one. It is going to encourage Nigerians to contribute selflessly to the social, political and economic emancipation of their country.

“No matter what anyone may say, President Muhammadu Buhari has, through this act, restored hope of Nigerians in Nigeria,” he said. Kokori said that Buhari was the last person expected to recognize June 12.

“Ordinarily, one would have expected such a national service to come from former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who himself went to prison, though for slightly a different reason.

“But here we are and when all hopes were seemingly lost, someone came and did justice to the struggle. I cannot claim personal glory for roles played during the struggle in spite of countless tribulations, but the honour goes to NUPENG, and the union will come out with official reaction to this landmark gesture,” he said.

Gov. Dickson commends Buhari

Bayelsa State Governor, the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson has also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for immortalizing the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola with the highest award of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, GCFR. The Governor said that, though the award was belated, the gesture will partly address the wrongs of the past and strengthen our democracy, stressing that, it is better late than never.

Having bestowed the highest award only reserved for Heads of state, Presidents, the Governor called on PMB to declare Abiola as a President who was never sworn in and urgently sponsor an executive bill to the National Assembly in order to legitimize it and back it up by Act of Parliament, when passed into law. He said declaring June 12 as Democracy Day, giving national honour to Abiola’s running mate, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe as well as, giving posthumous national awards to Abiola and the late legal luminary, Chief Gani Fawehinmi were in order.

The Governor also urged the President to honour the then Chairman of National Electoral Commission (NEC), Professor Humphrey Nwosu with a national award for his uncommon courage and commitment to the conduct of transparent elections in June, 1993, stressing that, what is good for the goose is also saucy for the gander.

June 12: Correction of past wrongs by Buhari – Sen. Ojudu

Meanwhile, Special Adviser to the President on Political Affairs, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has said that the recent honour bestowed on late Chief MKO Abiola was a correction of the wrongs of the past. The presidential aide disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, where he saluted the courage of his boss for correcting the wrongs in the nation’s political history.

“I join millions of Nigerians in saluting the courage of the president as well as his determination to address the injustices of the past. President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent move represents a watershed in the history of restitution for past wrongs in Nigeria,” he stated. He also stated that a similar honour given to human rights activist late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, by the president had further demonstrated the bound between the two.

Buhari a true democrat — Uzodimma

Chairman Senate committee on Customs Excise, and Tariffs Sen. Hope Uzodimma, said Buhari’s action clearly shows that he is a true democrat and a leader who listens to the yearnings of the Nigerian people.

According to him, Nigerians rightly believe that the June 12 1993 election was the freest and fairest election ever held in the country and to that extend represent a significant milestone in the democratic annals of the country. “By recognizing the true feelings of Nigerian’s and by taking the bold step to declare June 12 the true democracy day, Buhari has proved beyond doubts that he is a listening President who has the courage to uphold the yearnings and expectations of Nigerians”, Uzodinma said.

Uzodimma said he was optimistic that in the next batch of recognitions and awards for the heroes of the June 12 elections, President Buhari will accord Humplary Nwosu, Chairman of defunct National Election Commission (NEC) who conducted the June 12 election and introduced the novel option A4 initiative which made it the freest and fairest election in the country, his due place of honor.

“I know our President will sooner than later accord an appropriate award and recognition to Prof, Humplary Nwosu, the designer and architect of the freest and fairest June 12 election” he said.