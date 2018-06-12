Nestle targets zero management solutions

As part of its pledge to play an active role in combating plastic pollution, Nestle has set the global ambition of making 100 per cent of its packaging either recyclable or re-usable by 2025. Also, as part of its waste management solution in Nigeria and Ghana, Nestle is looking to develop the well-organised collection, sorting and recycling schemes across all countries where it operates

Disclosing this in a statement to mark this year’s World Environment Day, Nestle said it aims to help consumers dispose of used materials in the right way, while promoting a market for recycled plastics by continuing to increase the proportion of recycled plastics in its packaging.

In Nigeria, Nestle is one of the five member companies of the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance, FBRA, incorporated to serve as the sector Producers Responsible Organisation under the Extended Producers, EPR scheme.

This alliance has completed the development of a viable collection and recycling plan with initial focus on the major food and beverage packaging materials that pose significant challenge for the Nigerian national waste management system.

Nestle is also supporting the Ghanaian government’s efforts to better manage plastic waste, as one of eight founding members of the Ghana Recycling Initiative by Private Enterprises, GRIPE. As part of this coalition, Nestlé is working with other major industrial companies to integrate sustainable waste management solutions and advocate for improved waste management practices in Ghana.

According to the statement, five out of seven Nestlé factories in Central & West Africa Region have zero waste to landfill even as the company has also started initiates to recycle Maggi wrappers and set clear commitments and objectives to use sustainably managed and renewable resources, operate more efficiently, achieve zero waste for disposal and improve water management.

As a Group, Nestle’s overarching ambition is to strive for zero environmental impact in its global operations by 2030, as part of the company’s purpose to enhance quality of life and contribute to a healthier future.

Theme of this year’s World Environment Day is: Beat Plastic Pollution, aimed at making changes to everyday habits to reduce the serious impact of plastic pollution on the environment.

This is in line with the United Nations Environment Programme, UNEP recommendation to the private sector and policymakers to rethink approach to designing, producing and using plastic products.