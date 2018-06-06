NERC denies plans to dump Multi-Year-Tariff-Order methodology

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA—Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, yesterday, debunked media reports that it has dumped the Multi-Year-Tariff-Order, MYTO, framework used in determining end-user tariffs based on revenue requirement of the electricity industry.

NERC, in a statement by its Head, Media Unit, Mrs. Vivian Mbonu, in Abuja, while describing the reports as inaccurate, said: “There are no plans to dump the Multi-Year-Tariff-Order, MYTO, methodology.”

The statement read: “As part of the periodic evaluation of software models utilised by the commission, the commission plans to review the MYTO financial model to ensure its integrity and consistency of the platform with approved tariff principles pursuant to the numerous updates undertaken since inception of the methodology in 2008.

“The holistic review of the MYTO model also includes aligning the basic assumptions and parameters with the underlying principles of the tariff methodology and ascertaining the full workability of the macros and other formulae.”