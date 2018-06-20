Ndigbo in Lagos harp on peaceful co-existence

By Ebun Sessou

LAGOS—PRESIDENT of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Igbo apex socio-cultural group, Lagos branch, Chief Solomon Ogbonna has promised that the newly inaugurated executive would ensure peaceful co-existence among residents in Lagos, especially the Igbo in the next four years.

Ogbonna who noted that the Igbos are peaceful people living in different communities in the country including Lagos, said the Igbo have impacted positively in the development and growth of the state.

He said: “Ndigbo have come a long way and they are entitled to some privileges in the state which we know can only be secured by team spirit. That is why this new executive has been charged with so much responsibilities to deliver within the space of four years.

“We have contributed immensely to the economic growth of the state. We are entitled to some positions in the political sphere at all levels and we are committed in ensuring that we achieve our goals.

“It is only in a restructured Nigeria that everyone will have a true sense of belonging as that will bring to an end, the unitary constitution that was forced down on us by the military. “We in Lagos strongly believe that our existence in the state should be felt by all and sundry

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo stands on restructuring, it is only restructuring that can address most of the social and economic vices confronting Nigeria.”