NBS, SMEDAN collaborate on MSMEs database

By Yinka Kolawole

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) are set to undertake a national survey to identify challenges facing the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the country and provide a database for them.

Director-General, SMEDAN, Dr. Dikko Radda, at a recent meeting with stakeholders in the sector to fine-tune strategies aimed at improving deliverables from the national MSME survey, said the survey would provide a credible database for the MSME sector in Nigeria. Radda said the survey would enable policy makers measure the contribution of the sector to job creation and poverty reduction. He said the survey will also provide a platform to determine the number of MSMEs in the country, identify the main challenges and constraints facing them as well as identify the skill gaps within the sector.

The SMEDAN boss recalled that the last survey conducted for the sector was in 2014 when it was revealed that there were 37.06 million MSMEs in the country employing 59.74 million people. He further noted that the survey showed that the sector contributed 48.7 per cent or N38.78 trillion to the country’s Gross Domestic Product and 7.07 per cent of export earnings. Radda stated: “The outcome of this (last) exercise has been incorporated into a reviewed survey design and instruments for the conduct of the current exercise throwing up issues, which stakeholders now have the opportunity to revalidate in order to secure a wider buy-in prior to deploying the instrument for the survey exercise.”

In his remarks, Statistician General for the Federation and Chief Executive, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Dr. Yemi Kale, said the survey would help the government in the area of policy formulation, planning and development.

“We are all aware of the government’s policy to aid the empowering, growth, development and performance of MSMEs. The MSMEs are very important catalyst in the development and industrialisation of our country. Their contribution to the transition of an agricultural led economy to industrial one cannot be overemphasised,” he stated.