NBCC leads trade mission to UK

In line with its founding objective of promoting trade and investment between Nigerian and the UK, the President of the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), Mr. Akin Olawore will be leading a delegation of Nigerian business owners and professionals on a trade mission to the United Kingdom from June 11, 2018.

This is coming on the heels of an agreement NBCC recently signed with the British Chamber of Commerce to become one of the 10 international affiliate chambers in the British Chamber of Commerce.

At a press briefing in Lagos, Olawore said the multi-sector focused mission will provide a platform for Nigerian and British businesses to engage and collaborate, adding that it is intended to encourage, promote and facilitate trade and investments between the two countries.

He stated: “This relationship gives the members of Nigerian British Chamber of Commerce access to companies spreads across 52 chambers in the UK.

It also provides direct routes to the UK market, access to one of the largest cross-sectorial SME audiences in the UK, unrivalled insight into the UK’s business landscape and high profile local and national media engagement opportunities.”

According to Olawore, the 5-day mission will feature a series of business-to-business (B2B) meetings with prospective partners from various British Chambers of Commerce, key policy influencers and Nigerians in the diaspora.

“Delegates will also have the opportunity to participate at the International Business Festival in Liverpool and the London Technology Week. A working conference themed, “The Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria – A Sound Check” is scheduled for the 11th of June at the Institute of Directors Pall Mall, London,” he added.