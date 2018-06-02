NBBF mourns Wale Aboderin

The Tijjani Umar led Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has expressed shock on the sudden death of one of the strong pillars of Nigeria’s basketball, Mr Wale Aboderin who passed away on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 in a Lagos hospital after a heart surgery.

A statement by the NBBF Media Adviser, Patrick Omorodion described the late Mr Aboderin as “our friend, brother and coach, (who) until his demise, was the proprietor of the Dolphins Basketball club, a top female team in the Zenith Bank Premier League.”

It added that the late Aboderin who was Chairman of the Punch newspapers “mentored youths, challenged them to excel and personally coached the Dolphins (basketball club which he founded) to the national championship two seasons ago.

‘Chairman’, as he is fondly called by all, lived basketball as his life’s passion. He served basketball in several capacities as Chairman Lagos basketball association, Vice President, Nigeria Basketball Supporters Club and was also an acknowledged sports philanthropist.