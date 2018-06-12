NBA condemns police brutality on member

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has condemned the alleged brutalization of its member, Mr Bernard Oyabevwe, by the Police in Warri, Delta State, last week.

Chairman of the Warri branch of the NBA, Mr Godwin Ebowe , flanked by other officers also called for the prosecution of the policemen allegedly involved in the act at the A Division, Warri.

Meantime, when contacted, Delta State Police spokesman, Mr Andrew Aniamaka, declined comment.

Over 10 Policemen attacked me —Oyabevwe

The victim of the alleged police brutality, Mr Oyabevwe, told newsmen at the venue of the briefing that he was attacked by about 10 policemen with some heavily armed, adding that he sustained severe injuries.

He said: This is the full account of what transpired at the Police Station (“A” Division) Warri between myself and the Police.

“I was to appear at Magistrate Court II in a matter that was coming up that morning between C.O.P VS NOSA IGIEHON. Meanwhile I had another matter that same morning at High Court 1 which was not going on because the court did not sit.

“So I rushed to High Court 1 to see if I could take a date with counsel on the other side. Before I got back to the Magistrates Court II, EFCC had arrested my client who is the defendant in the matter and taken him to “A” Division, Warri. In fact I was informed by the Prosecutor and the IPO from Zone 5 that he was forcibly taken from the court by the EFCC officials.

“Being a counsel in the matter and owing to the fact that my client tried frantically to get access to me on phone while being forcibly taken away, I took the case file in the matter while holding my wig and gown and diary in my hand and went to “A” division.”