NB reaffirms support for media excellence

By Yinka Kolawole

Nigerian Breweries, NB, Plc has restated its commitment to the promotion of excellence in the practice of journalism in Nigeria, even as it announced opening for entries for the 10th edition of its Golden Pen Awards, where winners will receive a total of N7 million in cash prizes plus other gift items.

At a briefing in Lagos, Kufre Ekanem, Corporate Affairs Adviser, NB Plc, said the award is to honour journalists that abided by the ethics of the profession.

Ekanem said the theme of the 10th edition of the Golden Pen Awards is “Agriculture, Local Sourcing and Industrial Development.”

His words: “As a company committed to Winning with Nigeria, we believe that the focus on Agriculture, Local Sourcing and Industrial Development is key to making our country achieve her full potential as a self-reliant country with a diversified economic base.”

According to him, in addition to the Reporter of the Year in the 2018 edition going home with a cash prize of N2 million plus a gift item, the first runner-up will get N1 million plus a gift item, while the second runner-up will go home with N750,000.

In the Photojournalist category, the overall winner will receive N1 million plus a gift item while the first and second runners up will be rewarded with N750,000 and N500,000 respectively. The winner of the Report of the Year will receive N1 million and a gift item.

Entry for the awards opened on Wednesday to close on Friday, July 13, and are open to journalists from all media platforms with reports published in 2017 focusing on agriculture, local sourcing and industrial development.