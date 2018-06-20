NB concludes Q1 of “33” Export Experience parties

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Nigerian Breweries beer “33” Export has rounded off the first quarter (Q1’18) edition of its friendship experience in Umuahia, Abia State and Eket in Akwa Ibom State. Speaking, Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager and Stout brands, NB, Emmanuel Agu, said: “’33’ Export Lager is big on promoting friendship which explains why we are always delighted to create platforms and opportunities that celebrate real friendships.

“You will agree that friends matter and the memories created with them enrich our lives and make us happier. In the next phase of the friendship experience parties, we plan to do even more for our friends and loved ones in line with our commitment to our consumers,” he added.

Agu said the party was successful as the event lived up to its strong friendship credentials as DJ Kentalky, ace comedian, I Go Save, Mc Shakara and other top-rated entertainers treated the attendees to comedy and music as well as other fun activities including interesting games such as Connect 4, the famous Jenga, and the beer pong game.