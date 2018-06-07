NASS impeachment threat in right order – Group insist

By Yinka Ajayi

A socio-political group, Kwara Solidarity Forum has hailed National Assembly’s decision to invoke their power on the executive arm of government if President Muhammad Buhari does not stop the intimidation and harassment of perceived enemies of the President, especially members of the National Assembly, among other issues.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Kashamu Lawal stated: “President Buhari has committed too many impeachable offences. His disposition to the actions of his appointees, from Comptroller General of Customs; former SGF, Babachir Lawal; IGP Ibrahim Idris, and acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, among others, which has brought the institution of the Senate to ridicule are testament to his high level of incompetence. ”

“The news about the lawmakers threat to invoke their power on the executive, brought some relief to so many of us who are concerned about protecting the nation’s nascent democracy. ”

“Beyond this threat by the NASS, we are fully in support of the National Assembly to exhibit it’s constitutionally empowered right by walking the talk and begin impeachment proceedings against the President.”

“The NASS should go beyond issuing threats like it has been doing in the past, three years display of incompetence, total disregard for the rule of law as well as abuse and excessive use of power by the President, are enough reasons for NASS to have invoked its power long time ago.

“For allowing the withdrawal of $496 million from the Excess Crude Account, without the approval of the National Assembly in total violation of section 80 (1-4) of the constitution, stands out among many other impeachable offences of the President.

“Section 80 (3) clearly states that: “No moneys shall be withdrawn from any public fund of the Federation, other than the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation unless the issue of those moneys has been authorised by an Act of the National Assembly.“

The group while declaring it’s total support for the National Assembly described the impeachment threat as a right step in the right direction, saying, what it expect from NASS now is to go beyond mere talks and match it with action to put an end to the raging impunity in the nation.