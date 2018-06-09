NASS/Exceutive face-off: It’s not in Nigerians interest but… – Katsina youth Group

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – A Katsina based youth group under the auspices of Youth Enlightenment and Social Justice Foundation, YESJUF, has on Saturday said the face-off between the National Assembly and President Muhammadu Buhari is not in the interest of Nigerians describing those calling for the President’s impeachment as enemies of Nigeria’s Development.

Chairman of the group, Muhammad Ruma who doubles as the convener of the press briefing in the state, said challenges before the Buhari’s administration was not enough to call for his impeachment under a civilised democratic system but were overblown the persons.

Ruma said the move was not in the interest of many Nigerians and does not represent their voice.

He called on both Senators and members of House of representatives from the State to as a matter of urgency distance themselves from any attempt or move to impeach the President.

According to Ruma, “The current fracas from the Senate and the attempt move for impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari is not in our interest. And those calling for the impeachment are not representing us and it’s not in the best interest of many good Nigerians.

“We are not unaware of the fact that, those calling for his impeachment are more or less enemies of Nigeria’s development.

“It is our firm believe that the challenges are not as much as they are being overblown and not up to level of impeachment, under a civilised democratic system.

“We also believe that there are hitches caused by different forces impeding smooth administration of our dear country, Nigeria. These challenges can collectively be tackled with support of all and sundry.

“We will also like to use this medium to appreciate our security operatives for their tremendous efforts towards curtailing the current security situations in the country more especially in the Northeast, people are happy in this part of the country due to the relative peace they are enjoying today. We wish to also appeal to them to do more in Zamfara State, Birnin Gwari in Kaduna state and all other part of the country in order to ensure life and properties are secure and safe.

“Developmental projects in all the 6 geopolitical zones of the country are clear and can be seen and noticed by all of us. Those projects are all aimed towards national growth and development.

“Similarly, we believe President Muhammadu Buhari is doing his best in ensuring increased security, economic growth, employment opportunities and other programs and activities as indicators for national development,” Ruma however pointed out.